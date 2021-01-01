Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5510 or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5510 vs Alienware x17 R1

56 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5510 and Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (151 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5510
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
G5 15 5510
250 nits
Alienware x17 R1 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 15 5510
1101
Alienware x17 R1 +46%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5510
4474
Alienware x17 R1 +112%
9463
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1 +238%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G5 15 5510 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell G5 15 5510 or Dell Alienware m15 R4
3. Dell G5 15 5510 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
4. Dell G5 15 5510 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. Dell G5 15 5510 or Dell G5 15 5500
6. Dell Alienware x17 R1 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
7. Dell Alienware x17 R1 or Dell Alienware m17 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R1 and G5 15 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский