Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5510 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5510 vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

52 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
VS
69 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5510 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5510
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 12000 MHz 12000-14000 MHz
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Dell G5 15 5510
2. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Dell G5 15 5510
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Dell G5 15 5510
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Dell G5 15 5510
5. Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Dell G5 15 5510
6. Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
7. Dell G15 5510 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G5 15 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский