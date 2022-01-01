Home > Laptop comparison > G5 15 5510 or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

Dell G5 15 5510 vs G15 5520 (2022)

49 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Dell G5 15 5510
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G5 15 5510 and G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 15 5510
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69% ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
G5 15 5510
250 nits
G15 5520 (2022)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 15 5510
1116
G15 5520 (2022) +59%
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 15 5510
3990
G15 5520 (2022) +175%
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz -
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022) +133%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G5 15 5510 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Dell G5 15 5510 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
3. Dell G5 15 5510 or Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
4. Dell G5 15 5510 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
5. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
7. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
8. Dell G15 5520 (2022) or Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5520 (2022) and G5 15 5510 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский