Dell G7 15 7500 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

60 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.4 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness
G7 15 7500
300 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

