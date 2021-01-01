Dell G7 15 7500 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.4 vs 148.2 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|260 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500 +85%
4399
2384
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +11%
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500 +120%
2113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
