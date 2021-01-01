Dell G7 15 7500 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Dell G7 15 7500
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500 +3%
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500 +2%
4529
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500 +4%
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500 +2%
2195
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|100 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
