Dell G7 15 7500 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
74
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (109.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
- 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|300 mm (11.81 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500 +5%
4399
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Spin 5 (SP513-55N) +12%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500 +6%
2113
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|3733 MHz
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1