60 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
Display 2256 x 1504
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (109.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 300 mm (11.81 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~77%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 3733 MHz
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

