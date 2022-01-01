You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i9 10885H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 241-329% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm

14.06 x 10.54 x 0.79 inches 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~72.8% Side bezels 5.9 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM - Noise level 51 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness G7 15 7500 300 nits ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 130 / 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP - 115-150 W Nvidia Optimus - AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 2116 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 2390 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance G7 15 7500 3.041 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +439% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

