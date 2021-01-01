Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500 or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

Dell G7 15 7500 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

Dell G7 15 7500
VS
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 150 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

