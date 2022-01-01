Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500 or ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) – what's better?

Dell G7 15 7500 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

50 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
Dell G7 15 7500
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm
14.06 x 10.54 x 0.79 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 19 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 / 240 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
G7 15 7500
3.041 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) +134%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5510 and Dell G7 15 7500
2. Dell G15 5520 (2022) and Dell G7 15 7500
3. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) and Dell G7 15 7500 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский