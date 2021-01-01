Dell G7 15 7500 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|19 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|608 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500 +6%
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4529
5495
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2195
2666
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|960 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|4.608 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|12000 MHz
|11000 MHz
|Shading units
|1024
|1920
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|2x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
