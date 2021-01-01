Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500 or TUF Gaming A17 FA706 – what's better?

Dell G7 15 7500 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Dell G7 15 7500
VS
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (148.2 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Dell G7 15 7500 or ask any questions
