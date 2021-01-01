Dell G7 15 7500 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Dell G7 15 7500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
82
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500 +11%
1203
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
5663
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
