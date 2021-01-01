Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500 or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

Dell G7 15 7500 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

Dell G7 15 7500
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (130.3 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms -
Max. brightness
G7 15 7500
300 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500 +11%
1203
VivoBook S15 M533
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1536 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G7 15 7500 and XPS 15 9500
2. Dell G7 15 7500 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
3. Dell G7 15 7500 and G5 15 5505 SE
4. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and S14 M433
6. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and VivoBook 14 M413
7. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505
8. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and Dell G7 15 7500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский