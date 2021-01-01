Dell G7 15 7500 vs Alienware m15 R3
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
91
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
69
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|895 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
