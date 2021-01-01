Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500 or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

Dell G7 15 7500 vs Alienware m15 R5

59 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
VS
77 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 19 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
G7 15 7500
300 nits
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 / 240 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500
1110
Alienware m15 R5 +32%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500
3910
Alienware m15 R5 +104%
7960
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500
2118
Alienware m15 R5 +124%
4734

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and G7 15 7500 or ask any questions
