Dell G7 15 7500 vs Alienware m15 R5
Dell G7 15 7500
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1110
Alienware m15 R5 +32%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3910
Alienware m15 R5 +104%
7960
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Alienware m15 R5 +24%
557
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Alienware m15 R5 +124%
4734
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
