Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and Alienware m17 R3 important characteristics
System and application performance
Performance in popular 3D games
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Potential battery life in light and average use
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (148.2 vs 182.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 22 mm (0.87 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~70.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM 5000 RPM
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1408
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

