Dell G7 15 7500 vs Alienware m17 R4
Review
Performance
System and application performance
85
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
91
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
54
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
69
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (148.2 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 125-170% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Alienware m17 R4 +3%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
Alienware m17 R4 +27%
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
