Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500 or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

Dell G7 15 7500 vs Alienware x15 R1

60 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Dell Alienware x15 R1
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 359.7 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 277.2 mm (10.91 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 16.3 mm (0.64 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~67.3%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 19 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
G7 15 7500
300 nits
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500
1240
Alienware x15 R1 +26%
1562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500
4529
Alienware x15 R1 +96%
8895
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 15 7500
2195
Alienware x15 R1 +123%
4898

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 15 7500
3.041 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1 +255%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Dell G7 15 7500
2. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G7 15 7500
3. Dell G7 17 7700 and Dell G7 15 7500
4. Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Dell Alienware x15 R1
5. Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) and Dell Alienware x15 R1
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Dell Alienware x15 R1
7. Dell Alienware x17 R1 and Dell Alienware x15 R1
8. Dell Alienware m15 R6 and Dell Alienware x15 R1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and G7 15 7500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский