Dell G7 15 7500 vs G15 5510
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
66
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
45
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
55
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
56
NanoReview Score
57
54
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|180 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 15 7500 +4%
1110
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3910
G15 5510 +3%
4035
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
