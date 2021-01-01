Home > Laptop comparison > G7 15 7500 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell G7 15 7500 vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

61 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 15 7500 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 15 7500
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 267.7 mm (10.54 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 20.05 mm (0.79 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 4900 RPM -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 19 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
G7 15 7500 +20%
300 nits
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 / 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 12000 MHz 12000-14000 MHz
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m15 R4 or G7 15 7500
2. G5 15 5500 or G7 15 7500
3. G7 17 7700 or G7 15 7500
4. Alienware m15 R5 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
5. ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
6. G5 15 5500 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G7 15 7500 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский