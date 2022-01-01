Dell G7 15 7500 vs G15 5520 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
47
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
60
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
50
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm
14.06 x 10.54 x 0.79 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|4900 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|51 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|19 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
G15 5520 (2022) +55%
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4035
G15 5520 (2022) +172%
10963
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1162
G15 5520 (2022) +54%
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5050
G15 5520 (2022) +208%
15563
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
