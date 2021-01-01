Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

61 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
72 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 151-206% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (155.8 vs 179 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +275%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

