Dell G7 17 7700 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Dell G7 17 7700
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (136.4 vs 179 square inches)

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% 99.4%
Response time 9 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 130 / 240 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

