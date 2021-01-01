Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

55 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (136.7 vs 179 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 398.2 x 290 x 19.3-20.7 mm
15.68 x 11.42 x 0.76-0.81 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 130 / 240 W 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +71%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
