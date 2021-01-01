Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

60 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
From $2160
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Can run popular games at about 241-329% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% 100%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 / 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +439%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

