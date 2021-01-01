Dell G7 17 7700 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Dell G7 17 7700
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Can run popular games at about 241-329% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1200
1539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
8010
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4863
13618
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
