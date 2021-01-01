Dell G7 17 7700 vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
78
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
52
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5300 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|73.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|150 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1258
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4591
ROG Strix G17 G713 +86%
8534
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2190
ROG Strix G17 G713 +112%
4644
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
