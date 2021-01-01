Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

63 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (161.2 vs 179 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% 100%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +354%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m17 R4 vs G7 17 7700
2. Alienware m17 R3 vs G7 17 7700
3. G5 15 5505 SE vs G7 17 7700
4. Alienware m17 R4 vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
5. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
6. Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
7. Alienware m17 R3 vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
8. Alienware m15 R6 vs ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and Dell G7 17 7700 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский