Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 97 against 48 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (166.3 vs 179 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|269 mm (10.59 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|590 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1200
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4205
6698
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1121
1394
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4863
8990
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
