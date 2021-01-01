Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

62 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 97 against 50 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (130.3 vs 179 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 563:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% 37%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% -
Response time 9 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700
300 nits
VivoBook S15 S533
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G7 17 7700 and XPS 17 9700
2. Dell G7 17 7700 and Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
3. Dell G7 17 7700 and G5 15 5500
4. Dell G7 17 7700 and G7 15 7500
5. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and S15 M533
7. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Dell G5 15 5500
8. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Dell G7 15 7500
9. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and Dell G7 17 7700 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский