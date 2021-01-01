Dell G7 17 7700 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 97 against 50 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (130.3 vs 179 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|563:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|37%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|194 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700 +5%
4399
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
VivoBook S15 S533 +12%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700 +6%
2113
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
