Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Alienware m15 R3

45 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Dell G7 17 7700
Dell Alienware m15 R3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (154.1 vs 179 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 398.2 x 290 x 19.3-20.7 mm
15.68 x 11.42 x 0.76-0.81 inches		 360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~67.5%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 25 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700
300 nits
Alienware m15 R3
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 / 240 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 895 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R3 +52%
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Dell G7 17 7700
2. Dell G7 15 7500 and Dell G7 17 7700
3. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) and Dell G7 17 7700
4. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Dell Alienware m15 R3
5. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Dell Alienware m15 R3
6. Dell Alienware m15 R6 and Dell Alienware m15 R3
7. Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Dell Alienware m15 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and G7 17 7700 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский