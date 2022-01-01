Dell G7 17 7700 vs Alienware m15 R3
Review
Performance
System and application performance
47
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
32
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
60
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
NanoReview Score
45
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (154.1 vs 179 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398.2 x 290 x 19.3-20.7 mm
15.68 x 11.42 x 0.76-0.81 inches
|360.3 x 276 x 20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.87 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|25 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|895 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1178
Alienware m15 R3 +1%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4099
4113
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700 +1%
1187
1174
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5168
5153
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1408
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|88
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
