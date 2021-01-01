Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Alienware m15 R5

62 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
77 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (150.5 vs 179 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% 100%
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700
300 nits
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 / 240 W 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700
1110
Alienware m15 R5 +32%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700
3910
Alienware m15 R5 +104%
7960
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700
2118
Alienware m15 R5 +124%
4734

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

