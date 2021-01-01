Dell G7 17 7700 vs Alienware m15 R5
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 143-195% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (150.5 vs 179 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 / 240 W
|240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1110
Alienware m15 R5 +32%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3910
Alienware m15 R5 +104%
7960
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Alienware m15 R5 +24%
557
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Alienware m15 R5 +124%
4734
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1350 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1485 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1