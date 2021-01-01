Dell G7 17 7700 vs Alienware m17 R3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|294.2 mm (11.58 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|22 mm (0.87 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~70.1%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5599
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1