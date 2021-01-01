Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Alienware m17 R4

Dell G7 17 7700
VS
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Dell G7 17 7700
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 97 against 86 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 125-170% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~70%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% -
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700
300 nits
Alienware m17 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700
2732
Alienware m17 R4 +27%
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

