You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 97 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i9 10885H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 102-140% higher FPS

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 398.2 x 290 x 19.3-20.7 mm

15.68 x 11.42 x 0.76-0.81 inches 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~69.5% Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G7 17 7700 300 nits Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 130 / 240 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1350 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance G7 17 7700 3.041 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition +186% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C No 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.