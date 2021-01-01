Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs Alienware x17 R1

59 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 97 against 87 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~69%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% -
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700
300 nits
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 / 240 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700
1200
Alienware x17 R1 +32%
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700
4205
Alienware x17 R1 +112%
8904
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700
1121
Alienware x17 R1 +34%
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700
4863
Alienware x17 R1 +150%
12180

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1 +255%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

