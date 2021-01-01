Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs G3 15 3500

Dell G7 17 7700
VS
Dell G3 15 3500
Dell G7 17 7700
Dell G3 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (143.8 vs 179 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~72.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
sRGB color space 95% 57%
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% -
Response time 9 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700 +20%
300 nits
G3 15 3500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 73.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700 +6%
1203
G3 15 3500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700 +39%
5599
G3 15 3500
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700 +8%
484
G3 15 3500
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700 +29%
2732
G3 15 3500
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

