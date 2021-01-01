Dell G7 17 7700 vs G5 15 5505 SE
Review
Performance
System and application performance
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (143.8 vs 179 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.4%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50.6 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700 +21%
1203
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700 +16%
5599
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700 +8%
484
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2732
G5 15 5505 SE +22%
3331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
