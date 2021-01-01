Home > Laptop comparison > G7 17 7700 or G5 15 5505 SE – what's better?

Dell G7 17 7700 vs G5 15 5505 SE

Dell G7 17 7700
VS
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
Dell G7 17 7700
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G7 17 7700 and G5 15 5505 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (143.8 vs 179 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 17 7700
vs
G5 15 5505 SE

Case

Weight 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 398.2 mm (15.68 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 290 mm (11.42 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.4% ~72.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 73% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness
G7 17 7700 +20%
300 nits
G5 15 5505 SE
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 17 7700 +21%
1203
G5 15 5505 SE
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700 +16%
5599
G5 15 5505 SE
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 17 7700
2732
G5 15 5505 SE +22%
3331

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

