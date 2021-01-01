Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 5310 or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

65 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
VS
55 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
From $1349
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 5310 and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 54 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 5310
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 296.7 mm (11.68 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64.2%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 13 5310 and XPS 13 9305
2. Inspiron 13 5310 and XPS 13 9310
3. Inspiron 13 5310 and Inspiron 14 7400
4. Inspiron 13 5310 and Inspiron 13 7306
5. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
7. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and ENVY 13
8. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and MacBook Air (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Dell Inspiron 13 5310 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский