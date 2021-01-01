Inspiron 13 5310 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.6 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 70 against 54 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm

11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 48 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 74.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.9% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 13 5310 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 10 L3 Cache 8 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 13 5310 1122 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +45% 1632 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 13 5310 3403 MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +237% 11485

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Inspiron 13 5310 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 88.4 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.