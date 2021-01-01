Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 5310 or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Dell Inspiron 13 5310
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 5310 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 5310
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
Width 296.7 mm (11.68 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 5310
300 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +33%
400 nits

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 5310 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

