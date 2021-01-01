Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 5310 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
60 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
From $1349
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 5310 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.6 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 67 against 54 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 5310
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 296.7 mm (11.68 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 5310
300 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 5310
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

