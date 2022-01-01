Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 5310 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs G15 5510

51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
VS
51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
Dell G15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 5310 and G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1180 grams less (around 2.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (96.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 5310
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm
11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.3% ~69%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 48 dB 52.2 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 74.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.9% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 13 5310 +20%
300 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 284 gramm 948 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 13 5310
1095
G15 5510 +2%
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 5310
3597
G15 5510 +14%
4113

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 5310
2.822 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.4 dB 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
3. Dell Inspiron 13 5310 vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
4. Dell G15 5510 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
5. Dell G15 5510 vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
6. Dell G15 5510 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
7. Dell G15 5510 vs MSI Katana GF66
8. Dell G15 5510 vs Dell G15 5520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5510 and Inspiron 13 5310 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский