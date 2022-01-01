Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 58.2 Wh
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 58.2 against 53 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 41.8 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Dell XPS 13 9305 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
9. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский