Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.8 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

