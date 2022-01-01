You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 53 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.8 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 300 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 60 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

