Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.3 vs 97.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches
|309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
|Area
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|41.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|800:1
|3030:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|224 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4411
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1287
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4876
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
0.38 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|75.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1960
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|13.0 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
