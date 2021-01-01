Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
VS
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.3 vs 97.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
vs
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches		 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 3030:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 224 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB 75.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

