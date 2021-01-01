Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
VS
50 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.6 vs 106.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches		 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 M413
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
