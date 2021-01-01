You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (97.6 vs 106.9 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +20% 300 nits VivoBook 14 M413 250 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS VivoBook 14 M413 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.