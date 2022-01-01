You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery - 53 Wh 60 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.8 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 7400:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time 35 ms 4 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 300 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 60 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.2 dB 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.