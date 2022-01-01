Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.8 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 7400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time 35 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.2 dB 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

