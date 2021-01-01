You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63 against 53 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm

12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~85.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.6 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 897:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 300 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.6 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 640 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.