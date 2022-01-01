Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 13 5310 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 5310

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 13 5310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 13 5310

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Dimensions 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches		 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm
11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~82.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.8 dB 48 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.9%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 284 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 5310 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.2 dB 88.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
