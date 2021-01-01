Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 13 7306 or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Dell Inspiron 13 7306
VS
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 38% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (97.6 vs 109.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 13 7306
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 305.2 mm (12.02 inches) 300 mm (11.81 inches)
Height 206.4 mm (8.13 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~106.5% ~77%
Side bezels -20.1 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306
2. Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Inspiron 13 7306
3. Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306
4. Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306
5. XPS 13 9305 vs Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
6. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
7. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
8. Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский