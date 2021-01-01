Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (97.6 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
|Height
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~106.5%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|-20.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1020:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96%
|Response time
|35 ms
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +11%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +6%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
